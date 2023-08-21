When GTA meets the world of anime

NetEase Games has surprised everyone by announcing Project Mugen, an ambitious new project for PC, PS5, and mobile platforms. The game is described as an open-world action role-playing game set in an urban environment. Many internet users have already drawn comparisons between Project Mugen and games like Grand Theft Auto (GTA) and Genshin Impact. The game’s style combines a futuristic anime aesthetic with a cityscape filled with tall buildings. The released GIFs showcase a character using two ice yo-yos to create visually stunning effects. There are also driving sequences that resemble those found in GTA, as well as a scene at a metro station where two trains arrive simultaneously, emphasizing the game’s dynamic world. If you’re intrigued by this first look, NetEase Games will be providing more information about Project Mugen on August 23.

Everyone Wants Genshin Impact’s Place

Since the release of Genshin Impact in 2020, many publishers and developers have been striving to create an open-world action role-playing game that can match its worldwide success. Last year, Tencent, a Chinese giant in the gaming industry, launched its own Genshin Impact-killer called Tower of Fantasy, focusing more on cooperative and multiplayer gameplay. Bandai Namco is also joining the competition with Blue Protocol, a long-awaited project announced in 2019 that is finally seeing the light of day this year. However, miHoYo, the developer of Genshin Impact, has continued to thrive and has even achieved success with Honkai: Star Rail, which differentiates itself through turn-based combat. Furthermore, miHoYo is soon introducing its own urban open-world game called Zenless Zone Zero, eagerly anticipated by fans.