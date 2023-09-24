Delve into a captivating story

Immerse yourself in a fully voiced main story that prominently features the beloved Goblin Slayer. Explore a richly crafted narrative that promises to take you on an unforgettable journey and unravel new mysteries in the world of Goblin Slayer.

Engage in thrilling battles on a 3D map

Witness exciting pixelated characters as they battle it out on a dynamic 3D map. The game system has been meticulously designed to offer a deep tactical RPG experience, allowing players to strategically plan their every move. Prepare for intense battles full of suspense and excitement.

Unleash special skills

Experience the thrill of discovering and utilizing special skills in combat. Unlock the untapped potential of your characters as you unleash devastating abilities that will turn the tide of battle in your favor. Get a sneak peek at these special skills in action!

