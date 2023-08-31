Pre-Orders for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Bring Joy to CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red, the Polish game developers behind Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, are thrilled with the number of pre-orders they have received. Since the highly anticipated expansion was launched less than a month ago, fans have responded positively to the promises made by the developers.

During the financial report for the first half of this fiscal year, CD Projekt Red confirmed that pre-orders for the video game are performing well. Considering that pre-orders started a couple of months ago, the current level of pre-orders is satisfactory, but there is an expectation of further growth in the upcoming weeks.

Exciting Marketing Initiatives for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Aside from the recent release of a new trailer and the unveiling of fresh details during gamescom 2023, CD Projekt Red has planned important marketing initiatives. One notable initiative allows fans to experience the expansion in various cities around the world on specific days when the developers will be present.

Release Date and Platforms

It is important to note that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be available for purchase starting September 26. The expansion can be played on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.