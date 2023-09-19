The Jurassic Park Games Collection
The Jurassic Park Games Collection was originally announced by Limited Run Games. It includes Jurassic Park games from the Nintendo Entertainment System, Game Boy, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, and now also the Sega Genesis.
The collection features two games: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park: Rampage Edition. Both games have received graphical and quality of life improvements.
Pre-order the Jurassic Park Games Collection from Limited Run’s website. There’s also a special Prehistoric Edition available for $149.99. This edition includes additional Limited Run add-ons:
- Physical Copy of Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection for PlayStation 5
- Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collector’s Box
- Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection VHS Style Box
- 18″ x 24″ Double-Sided Poster
- Acrylic Lamp with interchangeable inserts
- Mini Cartridge Replica Collection
- Soundtrack
- ID Badge
- SteelBook
- Booklet
Don’t miss out on this limited pre-order opportunity! The pre-order window closes on October 15, 2023.
Source: Limited Run Games