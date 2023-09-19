





The Jurassic Park Games Collection

The Jurassic Park Games Collection

The Jurassic Park Games Collection was originally announced by Limited Run Games. It includes Jurassic Park games from the Nintendo Entertainment System, Game Boy, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, and now also the Sega Genesis.

The collection features two games: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park: Rampage Edition. Both games have received graphical and quality of life improvements.

Pre-order the Jurassic Park Games Collection from Limited Run’s website. There’s also a special Prehistoric Edition available for $149.99. This edition includes additional Limited Run add-ons:

Physical Copy of Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection for PlayStation 5

Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collector’s Box

Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection VHS Style Box

18″ x 24″ Double-Sided Poster

Acrylic Lamp with interchangeable inserts

Mini Cartridge Replica Collection

Soundtrack

ID Badge

SteelBook

Booklet

Don’t miss out on this limited pre-order opportunity! The pre-order window closes on October 15, 2023.

Source: Limited Run Games



