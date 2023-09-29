Polyphony Digital Announces End of Online Services for Gran Turismo Sport

Polyphony Digital has announced that it is wrapping up online services for Gran Turismo Sport on January 31, 2024.

This means that it will no longer be possible to use online features including Community, Open Lobby, and Sport Mode, although the offline modes can still be accessed. The purchase of downloadable content on the PlayStation Store, meanwhile, will end on December 1, 2023.

We would like to thank the many users of the Gran Turismo Sport online service since its first launch in 2017. From here on, we will continue to further improve the online services for the currently available title ‘Gran Turismo 7’ on PlayStation®4 system and PlayStation®5 console.

Related Content – Sony PS5 Complete Guide – Everything Explained About PlayStation 5 For New Owners In 2023

The developer fortunately has been very transparent in regarding to what features will remain. All your existing vehicles and personalised Car Settings in the Garage will remain in place, and you will still be able to take part in world circuits.

Gran Turismo Sport was released for the PS4 in November 2016.

[Source – Gran Turismo Sport]