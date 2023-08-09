





Article with HTML Headings





Pokemon Trading Card Game

About

The greatest Pokemon Trading Card Game players of all time—the Grand Masters—are looking for one player worthy of inheriting the four rare, Legendary Pokemon Cards! Build new decks with the Auto Deck Machine, hone your skills on the Challenge Machine and test your ability in Challenge Hall. Expand your card collection, duel your way through 8 Club Masters and earn the right to challenge the Grand Masters in the Pokemon Dome! Shadowy figures, wise instructors, and powerful opponents await in the ultimate trading card game adventure!

Key Features

Includes over 200 of your favorite Pokémon Trading Cards, plus new cards exclusive to the Game Boy game!

Learn how to play the card game, build and manage decks, and duel with other card players in step-by-step tutorials.

Duel a friend using the Game Link cable (sold separately) or generate new cards using the Infra-red Card Pop! feature (available with Game Boy Color only).

Basic reading skills are needed to fully enjoy the story.

Pokemon Stadium 2

About

Encounter Hundreds of Pokemon in tremendous 3D!

What’s better than victory in a Pokemon battle? Victory in a 3D arena on the Nintendo 64! See the Pokemon you’ve carefully trained fully rendered in 3-D ready for battle! Then prepare your strategy and stand back while your Pokémon battle it out!

Key Features

See Pokemon such as Ho-oh and Pichu battling against old favorites like Mewtwo and Pikachu.

Take on 21 Pokemon Trainers in the Gym Leader Castle and try to win it all to become the Stadium champion!

Discover 12 all-new multiplayer mini-games featuring Pokemon from Gold and Silver!

Transfer Pokemon from the Red, Blue, Yellow, Silver, and Gold versions of Pokemon for Game Boy or play with Rental Pokemon included in the game. (Transferring Pokemon requires an N64 Transfer Pak and a Game Boy Game Pak, each sold separately.)

Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online is available as part of the Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online is available as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

Watch a trailer below.

Launch Trailer



