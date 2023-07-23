





PlayStation’s Project Q Leaked Photos and Footage

Introduction

Reddit user u/AyoadeNBN is responsible for leaking several photos of PlayStation’s upcoming Project Q, which can now be found online.

After that, some footage of Project Q was released to Twitter by user @Zuby_Tech.

Project Q Details

It is expected that Project Q, which is being developed internally under the codename “Q Lite,” will have a battery life of between three and four hours when it debuts in November of this year.

In terms of the system’s physical characteristics, the console has a very similar design to that of a PlayStation 5 controller, except that it has a huge LCD touchscreen measuring 8 inches. You should expect the device to contain volume controls, speakers, an audio input jack, and its adaptive triggers for haptic feedback. This is because it is a handheld device. Up to 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second will be supported for streaming.

Future Updates

During the PlayStation Showcase that took place this year, CEO Jim Ryan stated that the company is looking forward to disseminating additional information in the near future.

Pricing

Microsoft estimates that Project Q will retail for “under $300,” as stated in court records associated with the litigation between Microsoft and the FTC; however, Sony has not disclosed any official information.





