Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PS4/PS5 – Extra and Premium)

Starting from February 22, PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers have the opportunity to explore Bungie’s latest free-to-play expansion, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. This expansion takes players on an adventure to face the terrifying Savathûn, an antagonist that will send shivers down your spine.

Moving Out 2 (PS4/PS5 – Extra and Premium)

Joining the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium lineup on its release day is Moving Out 2. Developed by Team 17, this game offers players the chance to work together as a team to complete various missions. Unlike Overcooked!, players take on the role of movers who don’t mind a little chaos and breaking things. Get ready for hours of laughter with friends or family on the same couch.

Dreams (PS4/PS5 – Extra and Premium)

Dreams Sea of Stars, previously featured in the PlayStation Plus Essential program for August, has now been included in the Extra catalog. MediaMolecule, the creator of LittleBigPlanet, presents Dreams as a powerful tool that allows aspiring game developers to create their own games and share them with the community. With its inclusion in the Extra catalog, more people will have access to the game over a longer period of time.

In addition to the Extra games, PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can look forward to three classic titles starting from August 15. These classics include Ape Escape: On the Loose and Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice, both popular games from Sony’s first portable console, the PSP. Another classic included is Medievil Resurrection, a remake of the original game released in 1998. This remake features updated environments compared to the original version.