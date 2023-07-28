PlayStation Plus: New Games for August 2023

Whether you are subscribed to PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, or PlayStation Plus Premium, you all have access to a new batch of games every month to add to your permanent collection. Of course, you need to remain subscribed to play them, but Sony has been maintaining this tradition passionately for over a decade.

Now, let’s unveil the titles for August 2023. There are three games in total.

PGA Tour 2K23

Sony is heavily promoting this game, which is quite surprising considering it falls into a niche genre. PGA Tour 2K23 is a golf simulation developed by 2K Sports, known for their sports games. It was released in October 2022 and offers a comprehensive experience. Players can try their skills on 20 different courses, compete with 14 different golfers, and create their own golfer in the in-depth PGA Tour career mode.

Dreams

We have exciting news regarding Dreams, a highly ambitious game that has captured our imaginations. Developed by MediaMolecule, the creators of LittleBigPlanet and Tearaway, Dreams underwent extensive development due to its robust game creation tools. The game features thousands of levels created by skilled players in various genres, including 2D, 3D, RPGs, shoot ’em ups, ultra-realistic FPS games, movie scenes, and arcade mini-games. Playing Dreams means getting lost in a world of video games fueled by sheer passion.

However, it’s a shame that Dreams is arriving on the PS Plus so late. The developers recently announced the end of support for the game to focus on the sequel. Unfortunately, Dreams never received a version for PS5, PSVR2, or even a PC release to give it a second chance!

Death’s Door

We have another pleasant surprise with Death’s Door among the featured games this month. Released in 2020, this action-adventure game puts you in the role of a reaper whose peaceful job goes up in smoke after losing a soul. With its isometric view reminiscent of Zelda, successful artistic direction, and innovative ideas, we highly recommend this game, which received a favorable review from us upon its release.