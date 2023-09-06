PlayStation Plus: Access to Games and Online Features PlayStation Plus Games: September 2023 Sony has announced the addition of three new video games to the PlayStation Plus family, following the release of the popular titles Death’s Door and PGA Tour 2K23. The first game to join the lineup is the highly-anticipated reboot of the popular open-world game, Saints Row. While the game received mixed reviews upon its release, it remains a fun game to play without any limitations. According to our dear Max_Cagnard, the game is an “effective action game that doesn’t take itself too seriously, rather funny and with plenty of content.” The game offers a unique and wacky take on the world of Grand Theft Auto, and is sure to provide hours of entertainment for players. In addition to Saints Row, players will also have access to the “free” Traveler Edition of the massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), Black Desert. This edition includes the base game, along with a pack of items and currencies to help players get started on the right foot. Black Desert boasts stunning graphics and a comprehensive character customization system, making it a must-play for fans of the MMORPG genre. Last but not least, players will also have the opportunity to discover the survival and shooting game, Generation Zero. While this game may be the least well-known among the three, it has garnered mostly positive reviews on Steam, particularly for its multiplayer mode. The game is set in an alternate version of 1980s Sweden, where players must fight off machines that have taken over the countryside. With its immersive gameplay and stunning graphics, Generation Zero is sure to be a hit among gamers. Overall, while this month’s PlayStation Plus lineup may not be the busiest, it still offers players plenty of value for their money. Whether you’re a fan of open-world games, MMORPGs, or survival shooters, there’s something for everyone in this month’s lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

PlayStation Plus: Access to Games and Online Features PlayStation Plus Games: September 2023 Sony has announced the addition of three new video games to the PlayStation Plus family, following the release of the popular titles Death’s Door and PGA Tour 2K23. The first game to join the lineup is the highly-anticipated reboot of the popular open-world game, Saints Row. While the game received mixed reviews upon its release, it remains a fun game to play without any limitations. According to our dear Max_Cagnard, the game is an “effective action game that doesn’t take itself too seriously, rather funny and with plenty of content.” The game offers a unique and wacky take on the world of Grand Theft Auto, and is sure to provide hours of entertainment for players. In addition to Saints Row, players will also have access to the “free” Traveler Edition of the massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), Black Desert. This edition includes the base game, along with a pack of items and currencies to help players get started on the right foot. Black Desert boasts stunning graphics and a comprehensive character customization system, making it a must-play for fans of the MMORPG genre. Last but not least, players will also have the opportunity to discover the survival and shooting game, Generation Zero. While this game may be the least well-known among the three, it has garnered mostly positive reviews on Steam, particularly for its multiplayer mode. The game is set in an alternate version of 1980s Sweden, where players must fight off machines that have taken over the countryside. With its immersive gameplay and stunning graphics, Generation Zero is sure to be a hit among gamers. Overall, while this month’s PlayStation Plus lineup may not be the busiest, it still offers players plenty of value for their money. Whether you’re a fan of open-world games, MMORPGs, or survival shooters, there’s something for everyone in this month’s lineup.

PlayStation Plus: Access to Games and Online Features PlayStation Plus Games: September 2023 Sony has announced the addition of three new video games to the PlayStation Plus family, following the release of the popular titles Death’s Door and PGA Tour 2K23. The first game to join the lineup is the highly-anticipated reboot of the popular open-world game, Saints Row. While the game received mixed reviews upon its release, it remains a fun game to play without any limitations. According to our dear Max_Cagnard, the game is an “effective action game that doesn’t take itself too seriously, rather funny and with plenty of content.” The game offers a unique and wacky take on the world of Grand Theft Auto, and is sure to provide hours of entertainment for players. In addition to Saints Row, players will also have access to the “free” Traveler Edition of the massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), Black Desert. This edition includes the base game, along with a pack of items and currencies to help players get started on the right foot. Black Desert boasts stunning graphics and a comprehensive character customization system, making it a must-play for fans of the MMORPG genre. Last but not least, players will also have the opportunity to discover the survival and shooting game, Generation Zero. While this game may be the least well-known among the three, it has garnered mostly positive reviews on Steam, particularly for its multiplayer mode. The game is set in an alternate version of 1980s Sweden, where players must fight off machines that have taken over the countryside. With its immersive gameplay and stunning graphics, Generation Zero is sure to be a hit among gamers. Overall, while this month’s PlayStation Plus lineup may not be the busiest, it still offers players plenty of value for their money. Whether you’re a fan of open-world games, MMORPGs, or survival shooters, there’s something for everyone in this month’s lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

PlayStation Plus: Access to Games and Online Features PlayStation Plus Games: September 2023 Sony has announced the addition of three new video games to the PlayStation Plus family, following the release of the popular titles Death’s Door and PGA Tour 2K23. The first game to join the lineup is the highly-anticipated reboot of the popular open-world game, Saints Row. While the game received mixed reviews upon its release, it remains a fun game to play without any limitations. According to our dear Max_Cagnard, the game is an “effective action game that doesn’t take itself too seriously, rather funny and with plenty of content.” The game offers a unique and wacky take on the world of Grand Theft Auto, and is sure to provide hours of entertainment for players. In addition to Saints Row, players will also have access to the “free” Traveler Edition of the massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), Black Desert. This edition includes the base game, along with a pack of items and currencies to help players get started on the right foot. Black Desert boasts stunning graphics and a comprehensive character customization system, making it a must-play for fans of the MMORPG genre. Last but not least, players will also have the opportunity to discover the survival and shooting game, Generation Zero. While this game may be the least well-known among the three, it has garnered mostly positive reviews on Steam, particularly for its multiplayer mode. The game is set in an alternate version of 1980s Sweden, where players must fight off machines that have taken over the countryside. With its immersive gameplay and stunning graphics, Generation Zero is sure to be a hit among gamers. Overall, while this month’s PlayStation Plus lineup may not be the busiest, it still offers players plenty of value for their money. Whether you’re a fan of open-world games, MMORPGs, or survival shooters, there’s something for everyone in this month’s lineup.

PlayStation Plus: Access to Games and Online Features PlayStation Plus Games: September 2023 Sony has announced the addition of three new video games to the PlayStation Plus family, following the release of the popular titles Death’s Door and PGA Tour 2K23. The first game to join the lineup is the highly-anticipated reboot of the popular open-world game, Saints Row. While the game received mixed reviews upon its release, it remains a fun game to play without any limitations. According to our dear Max_Cagnard, the game is an “effective action game that doesn’t take itself too seriously, rather funny and with plenty of content.” The game offers a unique and wacky take on the world of Grand Theft Auto, and is sure to provide hours of entertainment for players. In addition to Saints Row, players will also have access to the “free” Traveler Edition of the massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), Black Desert. This edition includes the base game, along with a pack of items and currencies to help players get started on the right foot. Black Desert boasts stunning graphics and a comprehensive character customization system, making it a must-play for fans of the MMORPG genre. Last but not least, players will also have the opportunity to discover the survival and shooting game, Generation Zero. While this game may be the least well-known among the three, it has garnered mostly positive reviews on Steam, particularly for its multiplayer mode. The game is set in an alternate version of 1980s Sweden, where players must fight off machines that have taken over the countryside. With its immersive gameplay and stunning graphics, Generation Zero is sure to be a hit among gamers. Overall, while this month’s PlayStation Plus lineup may not be the busiest, it still offers players plenty of value for their money. Whether you’re a fan of open-world games, MMORPGs, or survival shooters, there’s something for everyone in this month’s lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

PlayStation Plus: Access to Games and Online Features PlayStation Plus Games: September 2023 Sony has announced the addition of three new video games to the PlayStation Plus family, following the release of the popular titles Death’s Door and PGA Tour 2K23. The first game to join the lineup is the highly-anticipated reboot of the popular open-world game, Saints Row. While the game received mixed reviews upon its release, it remains a fun game to play without any limitations. According to our dear Max_Cagnard, the game is an “effective action game that doesn’t take itself too seriously, rather funny and with plenty of content.” The game offers a unique and wacky take on the world of Grand Theft Auto, and is sure to provide hours of entertainment for players. In addition to Saints Row, players will also have access to the “free” Traveler Edition of the massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), Black Desert. This edition includes the base game, along with a pack of items and currencies to help players get started on the right foot. Black Desert boasts stunning graphics and a comprehensive character customization system, making it a must-play for fans of the MMORPG genre. Last but not least, players will also have the opportunity to discover the survival and shooting game, Generation Zero. While this game may be the least well-known among the three, it has garnered mostly positive reviews on Steam, particularly for its multiplayer mode. The game is set in an alternate version of 1980s Sweden, where players must fight off machines that have taken over the countryside. With its immersive gameplay and stunning graphics, Generation Zero is sure to be a hit among gamers. Overall, while this month’s PlayStation Plus lineup may not be the busiest, it still offers players plenty of value for their money. Whether you’re a fan of open-world games, MMORPGs, or survival shooters, there’s something for everyone in this month’s lineup.

PlayStation Plus: Access to Games and Online Features PlayStation Plus Games: September 2023 Sony has announced the addition of three new video games to the PlayStation Plus family, following the release of the popular titles Death’s Door and PGA Tour 2K23. The first game to join the lineup is the highly-anticipated reboot of the popular open-world game, Saints Row. While the game received mixed reviews upon its release, it remains a fun game to play without any limitations. According to our dear Max_Cagnard, the game is an “effective action game that doesn’t take itself too seriously, rather funny and with plenty of content.” The game offers a unique and wacky take on the world of Grand Theft Auto, and is sure to provide hours of entertainment for players. In addition to Saints Row, players will also have access to the “free” Traveler Edition of the massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), Black Desert. This edition includes the base game, along with a pack of items and currencies to help players get started on the right foot. Black Desert boasts stunning graphics and a comprehensive character customization system, making it a must-play for fans of the MMORPG genre. Last but not least, players will also have the opportunity to discover the survival and shooting game, Generation Zero. While this game may be the least well-known among the three, it has garnered mostly positive reviews on Steam, particularly for its multiplayer mode. The game is set in an alternate version of 1980s Sweden, where players must fight off machines that have taken over the countryside. With its immersive gameplay and stunning graphics, Generation Zero is sure to be a hit among gamers. Overall, while this month’s PlayStation Plus lineup may not be the busiest, it still offers players plenty of value for their money. Whether you’re a fan of open-world games, MMORPGs, or survival shooters, there’s something for everyone in this month’s lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT