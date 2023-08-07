PlayStation Fans Pre-Order Baldur’s Gate 3 in Record Numbers

Exciting news for PlayStation fans as Baldur’s Gate 3 becomes the most ordered game on the PlayStation Store. Gamers have been quick to pre-order the PS5 version, propelling it to the top of the best-selling games chart. It has even surpassed Madden NFL 24, one of the best-selling games in the US.

Exceptional Success on PC

Baldur’s Gate 3 is not only a hit on PlayStation but also on PC. The game has achieved remarkable success, with 712,000 concurrent players on Steam, even surpassing CS:GO. This unexpected success surprised Larian Studios CEO Sven Vincke, who predicted a maximum of 100,000 concurrent players.

UK Pre-Order Rankings

According to GamesRadar, at the time of their analysis, Baldur’s Gate 3 ranked as the third best-selling pre-order in the UK. It trailed behind EA Sports FC 24 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in terms of popularity.

Release Date

Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to debut on PS5 on September 6, 2023.

