Introducing the PlayStation 5 System Software Beta

Sony Interactive Entertainment is excited to announce the launch of the PlayStation 5 system software beta. This update brings a range of new features and enhancements to enhance your gaming experience. Here’s what you can expect:

New Accessibility Features

Assist Controller: Now, you can connect a second controller to your PlayStation 5 console and use them both as if they were one controller. This feature is perfect for collaborative gaming or helping others navigate challenging sections of a game. Simply go to [Settings] > [Accessibility] > [Controllers] > [Use Second Controller for Assistance] to enable this feature.

System UI Haptic Feedback: Turn on haptic feedback while using your DualSense controller, DualSense Edge controller, or PlayStation VR2 Sense controller. This feature adds physical feedback to system sound effects, enhancing immersion. To enable this feature, go to [Settings] > [Accessibility] > [Controllers] and turn on [Haptic Feedback During Console Navigation].

Support for Compatible Dolby Atmos-Enabled Audio Devices

Experience 3D Audio with compatible Dolby Atmos-enabled HDMI devices like soundbars, TVs, or home theater systems. Tempest 3D AudioTech supports Dolby Atmos audio devices, including overhead channels, for a truly immersive audio experience. To enable Dolby Atmos, go to [Settings] > [Sound] > [Audio Output] > [Audio Format (Priority)] and select [Dolby Atmos].

Social Feature Enhancements

Party User Interface Update: Invite players to a closed party without automatically adding them to the group or creating a new one. Plus, send open or closed party invitations to groups instead of individual players.

Share Screen Preview: See a preview image of someone’s Share Screen when they are in a party you can join.

Join Friends’ Game Sessions Easily: Easily find friends who are playing a game you can join. Look for the Joinable icon next to their name and join their game directly.

Game Hub Tournaments Tile: Stay up-to-date with the number of tournaments entered, highest placement achieved, and start time for the next tournament in the game hub.

React to Messages with Emojis: Communicate with friends quickly and easily by adding emojis to your messages.

Ease-of-Use Features

Search for Games in Your Library: Search for games within your game library for quick access.

Game Help Improvements: Improved Game Help cards now include in-progress, available, previously available, upcoming, and completed activities. Details are displayed on the right side of the card for easy access.

Discover New Features: Find tips and learn about new features with the Discover Tips section under [Settings] > [Guide & Tips, Health & Safety, and Other Information] > [Guide and Tips].

Mute PlayStation 5 Beep Sound: Mute or adjust the volume of the beep sound when turning on/off or putting your PlayStation 5 in rest mode. Go to [Settings] > [System] > [Beep Sound] to customize this setting.

Support for Larger-Capacity M.2 SSDs

Expand your storage space with an M.2 SSD with a maximum capacity of 8TB (previously 4TB). But remember to check the requirements outlined on our page before purchasing any M.2 SSDs for your PlayStation 5.

Please note: The beta access is limited to invited participants in select countries. A full rollout is planned for later in 2023. If you are selected for the beta, you will receive an email invitation to download the update.

Upgrade your PlayStation 5 experience with these exciting new features. Happy gaming!



