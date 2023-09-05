PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series Versions of Trepang2 Set to Launch on October 2
The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of supernatural first-person shooter Trepang2 will launch on October 2, publisher Team17 and developer Trepang Studios announced.
Trepang2 first launched for PC via Steam on June 21.
Here is an overview of the game, via Team17:
About
A spiritual successor to the fast-paced and over-the-top first-person shooters of the mid-2000s, Trepang2 pairs high-octane, first-person gun-fu gameplay with a devastating heavy metal soundtrack, as players embark on a supernatural journey of death, destruction, and corporate conspiracies. Stepping into the boots of a newly enhanced super soldier broken out from a government black site, they’ll arm themselves with an arsenal of weapons while mastering an array of newfound superhuman abilities, all the while hunted by their former captors and even more otherworldly foes.
Key Features
- Over-the-Top Action – Dive into a bullet-filled world of death and destruction and put your combat skills to the test against thousands of highly trained special forces operatives, cultists, and otherworldly foes, who are out for your blood.
- Explosive Campaign and Horde Modes – Play through a thrilling campaign and unravel a deadly supernatural conspiracy, or take on waves of ruthless spec-ops forces and see how long you can survive.
- Become Enhanced – Master an arsenal of game-changing supernatural abilities including time distortion, invisibility, superhuman speed, and otherworldly strength to dominate your enemies.
- Brutal Melee Combat – Pulverize foes in close quarters melee combat and eviscerate what’s left in rapid fire gunfights. Punch, kick, slide and string together combos to crush enemies to dust.