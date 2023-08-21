PLAYISM has announced that they will be publishing the science-fiction mystery adventure game EDEN.schemata(); for PC via Steam in 2024. The game, developed by illuCalab and produced by WSS playground, will support English, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese language options.

Here are some details about the game:

About EDEN.schemata();

EDEN.schemata(); is a science-fiction mystery adventure game produced by WSS playground. The game starts in a locked laboratory with an android named Eve, and a headless corpse known as the “Professor.” As you and Eve investigate the murder, the game’s user interface and design will change, leading to multiple endings.

The team behind this game consists of:

The developer EIKI’ from illuCalab

The writer Van Madoy

The character designer and animator Yutaro

The sound producer RD

PLAYISM will be working with Why so serious to publish this title globally, and it is scheduled for release in 2024. Be sure to add EDEN.schemata(); to your Steam wishlist!

The Story

An android named Eve speaks to you in front of a headless corpse known as “the Professor.” With no memory of what happened, you and Eve must uncover the truth in this locked laboratory.

Experience an ever-changing user interface design as you progress through the game. The story unfolds through multiple playthroughs, and the game features entirely hand-drawn original animation.

Playable demos of EDEN.schemata(); will be available at gamescom and PAX West 2023.

Watch the publisher announce trailer below:

English

Japanese