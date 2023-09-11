Overview of Boyhood’s End

Boyhood’s End is an immersive and gripping juvenile science fiction horror adventure game. Set in a hardcore sci-fi world, players will embark on a captivating journey alongside the young protagonist, Giovanni.

Giovanni finds himself living in a society dominated by a mechanical overlord known as “R. Karellen.” In this world, every aspect of a person’s life is controlled and determined by their “human score.” R. Karellen holds the power to dictate everything from academic and professional careers to romantic interests and even daily meals.

However, Giovanni has the lowest human score among the entire human race. He endures constant bullying from his classmates and faces daily “special treatment,” both online and in real life.

Unexpectedly, Giovanni’s life takes a dramatic turn when the school and everyone within it starts attacking him. Their goal is to “remake” Giovanni and raise his human score by forcing him to become “more human.” In the midst of this chaos, Giovanni is approached by Campanella, a senior student known for his eccentricities and genius.

To escape the turmoil, Giovanni and Campanella hijack a driverless train on the galactic railroad. Together, they embark on a thrilling journey across the universe in search of the mythical “Crimson Southern Cross.”

As they travel, the boys encounter influential leaders from the past and engage in reckless pranks that challenge the norms. Throughout their adventures, they unravel twisted mysteries and face various horrors, ultimately reaching the point of confronting the end of their own childhood.

Amidst their epic quest, the boys often sound the train whistle, signifying the departure of the galactic express.

Characters in Boyhood’s End