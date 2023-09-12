Article
Playism announces ports of Gnosia for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6hvZ9SzsY
Playism announces ports of Gnosia for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. They will be released on December 14th. We’ve already seen a new trailer for the mix of visual novel and roleplaying game.
Gnosia is already available for Switch.
No Result
View All Result
Top Buzz Trends is not endorsed, moderated, owned by, or affiliated with TopBuzz or any of its partners in any capacity. Top Buzz Trends is an independent news website for Entertainment, Movies, TV Shows, Netflix, Games, and Gadgets, Software, Computers, Smartphones, and more. All promotional material including but not limited to trailers, images, and videos, are all copyrighted to their respective owners. TopBuzz is a registered trademark of ByteDance Ltd.
© 2022 Top Buzz Trends - All Rights Reserved.
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy
.