A demo is now available for Tempest Rising

A demo for the real-time strategy game Tempest Rising is now available for PC via Steam until August 28. Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Slipgate Ironworks announced this exciting news.

Here is an overview of the game:

About Tempest Rising

Classic real-time strategy action meets modern production and performance in Tempest Rising. Inspired by real-time strategy greats of the 90s and 2000s, Tempest Rising is a classic, base-building real-time strategy game set in a modern-day alternative history war scenario. It features three unique factions, each with its own approach to combat and economy, offering a variety of strategies for players of all stripes. The game includes maps with neutral structures to contest and neutral populations to contend with, deep and rewarding gameplay that keeps a focus on strategy while rewarding skill, and built-in customization options that allow players to approach the game their way in both single-player and multiplayer game modes.

Key Features:

Classic real-time strategy gameplay with multiple twists.

Base building.

Reminiscence to the Command & Conquer franchise but improving and rethinking some aspects.

Three asymmetrical playable factions that each feature a distinct playstyle.

Two single-player campaigns.

Skirmish and Multiplayer game modes with ranked matchmaking and ELO.

Tempest Rising is due out for PC via Steam in 2023.

Watch the trailer below.