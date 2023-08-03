Play-Asia to Release Physical Edition of Startup Company Console Edition for Nintendo Switch

Play-Asia has announced that a physical edition of Startup Company Console Edition will be released for the Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders will open on August 3 exclusively via Play-Asia. Only 2,000 limited editions will be produced, so act fast!

Startup Company is currently available digitally on various platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.

About the Game

Startup Company Console Edition is a simulation and management game where players must create and manage their own corporate empire. You’ll make strategic decisions, manage your company’s website and servers, and optimize your office space, among many other tasks.

In this console edition, the game has been optimized for controller use, allowing you to enjoy deep management gameplay both on your TV and on the go.

Will you be able to lead your enterprise to success or failure? It’s up to you to find out!

About the Physical Edition

Startup Company Console Edition for Nintendo Switch can be pre-ordered from August 3, 2023 at Play-Asia. There will be a single production run of 2,000 limited editions available until they are sold out. The standard edition will have no purchase restrictions.

The limited edition of Startup Company Console Edition for Nintendo Switch includes:

Game Cartridge (region-free)

Full-color manual

Original soundtrack CD

Acrylic standee

Minicase keychain

Art cards collection

Individually numbered certificate

Windowed collector’s box

Please note that the game will support multiple languages, including English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Traditional & Simplified Chinese, Russian, Turkish, Italian, Hungarian, Korean, Japanese, Dutch, Czech, and Polish.