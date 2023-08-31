Enhanced Edition of Paper Beast Announced for PlayStation VR2 | Top Buzz Trends
Enhanced Edition of Paper Beast Announced for PlayStation VR2
Paper Beast Gets an Upgrade
Pixel Reef has recently announced an enhanced edition of Paper Beast specifically for PlayStation VR2. Alongside this exciting news, a trailer has also been revealed, giving gamers a sneak peek into what they can expect from the upgraded version of the game.
Release Date
The improved edition of Paper Beast is set to launch on September 27, allowing players to dive into a whole new level of virtual reality gaming.