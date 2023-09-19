Phil Spencer’s Surprising PlayStation 5 Purchase

It may come as a surprise, but Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, actually owns a PlayStation 5. This revelation came to light through internal Microsoft emails obtained during a lawsuit against the Federal Trade Commission. The purchase took place last year and was discussed in these leaked emails, which also touched on the recent price increase of the PlayStation 5 and strategies to combat competition between consoles.

A Passion for Video Games

While this news may seem unexpected, it is not entirely out of character for Spencer. He has always been open about his love for video games, and it seems that his decision to acquire a PlayStation 5 was not solely driven by a desire to study the competition. Apparently, Spencer has a genuine passion for gaming that he has never shied away from. In fact, there have been recent discussions about the number of hours he has spent playing games like Starfield and the achievements he has unlocked in Vampire Survivor.

The PlayStation 5 Presentation and Microsoft’s Response

In addition to revealing Phil Spencer’s PlayStation 5 ownership, the leaked emails also included Microsoft’s comments following the PlayStation 5 presentation. The exact details of these comments were not disclosed, but it provides insight into the company’s perspective on Sony’s new console.

Xbox chief Phil Spencer last year purchased a PS5 that was “forced integrated” with Horizon Zero Dawn, internal Microsoft emails show. Details here: https://t.co/WylgEI4zsg pic.twitter.com/Q63kcc5uOn — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 18, 2023