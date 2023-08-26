Phasmophobia Console Launch Pushed Back to Halloween Week

The highly anticipated console versions of Phasmophobia, the haunted building horror video game developed by Kinetic Games, will now be released during Halloween week in October. This delay is due to a recent fire at the studio’s offices and unexpected challenges during the development process.

In a Twitter post, the developers expressed their difficulties caused by the fire and the impact it had on testing and development. They aim to use the extra time to finalize and optimize the game for a special Halloween launch. The developers sincerely appreciate the patience and understanding of their fans and look forward to bringing Phasmophobia to consoles.

Fans Show Support Despite Delay

On social media, fans of Kinetic Games have shown overwhelming support for the developers. Many believe that taking more time to perfect the game will ultimately benefit players, and they prioritize the safety of everyone involved.

Phasmophobia’s Rise to Popularity

Phasmophobia initially entered Early Access in September 2020 and quickly gained popularity through content creators on platforms like Twitch and YouTube. Although its popularity has waned over time, the game has maintained a dedicated fanbase thanks to regular updates. The upcoming console version, announced in June with an exciting trailer, has generated renewed interest and could potentially revive the game’s initial success.

