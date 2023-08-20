About

Roguelike deckbuilding strategy game Phantom Rose II Sapphire will launch for PC via Steam on October 30, publisher PLAYISM and developer makaroll announced. It will support English, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese language options.

About Phantom Rose II Sapphire is the long-awaited sequel to the popular Phantom Rose Scarlet. Just like its predecessor, Phantom Rose II Sapphire adopts the unique draw-less card mechanic and instead relies on careful management of your deck’s cooldown in battle. Take on the role of Aria, our new protagonist, and help her escape the phantom-infested Marion Magic Academy while trying to regain her lost memories.

Two Classes, Each with Unique Properties

In Phantom Rose II Sapphire, players get to choose between the Blade Class and the all-new Mage Class. The Blade Class offers a more straightforward gameplay, while the Mage Class introduces an added mechanic called “Arcana” for an added layer of strategic gameplay.

“Arcana” is a resource specific to the Mage Class that reduces as you play attack cards and replenishes when you play certain cards. Playing this class requires you to outmaneuver your opponent while maintaining a balance between offense and defense.

With each class also coming with its own unique set of cards, adapt your strategy according to your chosen class and deck for each playthrough.

Key Features

Build and manage your own deck through battle without relying on the luck of the draw.

Two playable classes (Blade and Mage), each with their own unique sets of cards and mechanics.

Multiple modes: Adventure, Arcade, Custom.

Meet a cast of unique characters with different interaction options.

Bigger story with multiple endings to unlock.

Over 200 cards to collect.

Beautiful hand-drawn art by the developer himself.

Character Introduction

Aria – Protagonist of Phantom Rose II Sapphire and student of the prestigious Marion Magic Academy. Wakes up without any of her previous memories in a classroom with the academy in a Phantom-infested state.

– Protagonist of Phantom Rose II Sapphire and student of the prestigious Marion Magic Academy. Wakes up without any of her previous memories in a classroom with the academy in a Phantom-infested state. Sylphy – A mysterious cat that joins Aria throughout her journey to escape the Phantom-infested academy, Sylphy comes across as a hothead on the surface, but is very caring on the inside.

– A mysterious cat that joins Aria throughout her journey to escape the Phantom-infested academy, Sylphy comes across as a hothead on the surface, but is very caring on the inside. ??? – A lady shrouded in mystery that keeps her cards close to her chest and answers questions by not answering them.

Message from the Developer

Hello, I’m makaroll, the developer and artist of Phantom Rose II Sapphire. My aim is to create an attractive single-player game that caters to both the fans of the previous title and newcomers trying it for the first time. With an improved gameplay content and an expanded storyline centered around the new protagonist Aria, I sincerely hope the game can become an endearing title in your game collection. Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a fresh enthusiast of the roguelike deckbuilding genre, please look forward to a new adventure. Thank you.

Play the Demo at PAX West 2023

For the first time in four years, PLAYISM will be having its very own booth at PAX West from September 1~4! Furthermore, we will be showcasing the first ever playable demo of Phantom Rose II Sapphire. Come visit the PLAYISM booth at the Seattle Convention Center (#1617,

Summit Building Exhibit Hall) to be one of the first lucky ones to enjoy a hands-on experience of Phantom Rose II Sapphire. Those who come play the demo will also receive an original double-sided keychain for free!

Watch a new trailer below. View a new set of screenshots at the gallery.

Release Date Trailer

English

Japanese