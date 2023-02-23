Via the latest patch update, players can now tee off against one another via crossplay in Private Matches, Casual Matchmaking, and Ranked Matchmaking. Supported platforms include PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam). By default, crossplay is always on for PC, but can be disabled on Xbox by checking the system settings, and can be toggled on and off in-game on PlayStation. It’s time to show your friends who has the longest drives and the best approach shots.

Proving to your friends that you’re the best golfer is one thing, but do you think you’ve got what it takes to be the best in the world? If so, head over to Ranked Matchmaking where you can join competitive rounds and climb experience tiers. Ranked play is broken down into six tiers with three divisions in five of the six tiers, with each tier having a unique icon and color to differentiate what rank you are.

Across all Ranked matches, Solo and Duo, players will compete with Pro difficulty turned on and be limited to their MyPLAYER creation. It’s worth noting that Duos are Alternate Shot, while Solo is regular match play. You can see how you measure up against other players by checking the dedicated Solo and Duo leaderboards.

Source:PGA Tour 2K23