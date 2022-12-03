A new update has been released for PGA Tour 2K23 Update 1.06 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. PGA Tour 2K23 Update 1.06 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Added a “Clear Auto Rough Tool” which can be used to remove auto generated rough surfaces to reveal the surfaces underneath. The tool uses all standard brush types and has an opacity toggle which affects the strength of the tools impact on the surface when used.
Added Winter Theme as well as winter themed Course Designer assets.
MyPLAYER
Added support for Winter themed content and gear, coming soon
MyCAREER
Torrey Pines (North & South Courses) / Farmers Insurance Open added to the MyCAREER schedule
Online Multiplayer
Addressed reported concerns related to loss of controller functionality when immediately cancelling a search in Matchmaking
Addressed reported concerns regarding a possible crash when the system enters rest mode during a search in Matchmaking
Addressed reported concerns related to players being unable to utilize Matchmaking to join 2v2 multiplayer matches
General
Made multiple improvements to stability and performance
Addressed reported concerns related to Club appearance reverting to default after using the “Apply to Set” function for shafts or grips in the Golf Bag.
Addressed reported concerns related to the Help panel displaying non-functional button prompts during Swing Calibration