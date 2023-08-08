PC Version of Dokapon Kingdom: Connect Launching on September 7
Overview
The PC version of Dokapon Kingdom: Connect will launch via Steam on September 7, publisher Idea Factory International announced. It will be available at a 15 percent-off discount price for the first week of release.
Dokapon Kingdom: Connect first launched for Switch on April 13 in Japan and May 9 worldwide. The PC version will be a port of the Switch version.
Here is an overview of the game, via Idea Factory International:
About
Everyone in Dokapon Kingdom loves money.
One day in this peaceful land, monsters suddenly appeared and began attacking nearby towns. The economy collapsed, and people were at their lowest. Taxes were no longer being paid, of course.
So that’s when the King took action!
He decided to gather the bravest warriors to rescue these towns so he can get paid! In exchange, the one who collects the most shall be rewarded with the Princess’ hand in marriage and the throne.
And thus, an adventure for money begins, where absolutely anything goes!
Key Features
- RPG and Board Game Lovers Unite… AGAIN! – Originally released for PlayStation 2 and Nintendo Wii, the hybrid party board game is now available on Steam! The game is simple: spin the roulette and defeat whoever stands your way!
- Connect With Your Best Frenemies Online – Holding a grudge never felt so good! Players can now duke it out against their friends via Online Mode!
- Five Game Modes and A Massive Game Board! – Plot your revenge and choose from five different game modes: Normal, Story, Shopping Race, Kill Race, and Town Race. With a kingdom spanning seven continents, who knows what shenanigans you’ll get into!
- Outwit Your Foes With 11 Possible Job Classes – Wanna slash your way through the Dokapon Kingdom? Choose the Warrior! Interested in conjuring flashy spells? Pick the Magician! Choose from 11 job classes and earn experience points to level up your character! Purchase or even steal items and use them to your advantage!