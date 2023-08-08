The PC version of Dokapon Kingdom: Connect will launch via Steam on September 7, publisher Idea Factory International announced. It will be available at a 15 percent-off discount price for the first week of release.

Dokapon Kingdom: Connect first launched for Switch on April 13 in Japan and May 9 worldwide. The PC version will be a port of the Switch version.

Here is an overview of the game, via Idea Factory International: