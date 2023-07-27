Payday 3 Closed Beta Announced for Xbox Series X|S and PC

Gaming companies Deep Silver and Starbreeze have recently announced the technical Closed Beta of Payday 3, the cooperative heist-focused shooter. This exclusive trial period will take place from August 2nd to 7th, 2023 and will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

Exciting Features of the Closed Beta:

First and foremost, players will have the opportunity to play as the iconic clown-masked characters from the original gang: Dallas, Hoxton, Chains, and Wolf. Each character will showcase their unique abilities, further enhancing the gameplay experience.

Furthermore, the Closed Beta of Payday 3 will feature the classic heist “No rest for the wicked”, where players will have to accomplish the daring task of robbing a small bank’s vault. In this mode, heisters can choose between a stealthy approach or create chaos, offering a taste of the infamous New York heist experience.

All difficulty levels will be playable during the Closed Beta, with the level cap set at Infamy Level 22. Additionally, the Weapon Enhancement Level reaches up to 8.

To top it all off, mark your calendars for September 21st, when Payday 3 will officially release for PC through PC Game Pass, Steam, and Epic Games Store, as well as on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, including Game Pass. For the PC system requirements, check out the details released on Steam.