Payday 3 Beta Impressions – It’s Payday Heyday

Payday Is Payday Is Payday (That’s Three Paydays)

Payday 3 is on the horizon, and it’s looking to give players the same adrenaline rush they’ve come to expect from the franchise. With a decade of content and upgrades, Payday 2 has kept the community strong, and Payday 3 aims to continue the tradition.

Sneaky Payday

Payday 3 offers players more options and a change of pace in the heists. Whether you prefer a stealthy approach or going loud, the game provides a gratifying experience. The addition of additional gameplay elements like shut down security systems and managing civilians adds depth and strategy for those who want to take a more tactical approach.

More Than Optimistic

After playing the beta, it’s clear that Payday 3 has the potential to be the franchise’s heyday. While it requires players to be online at all times, there is optimism that this could change in the future. With its release on September 21, 2023, Payday 3 is sure to bring excitement and thrills to fans of the series.

(Beta code generously provided by publisher.)