Exciting News for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Fans

Owlcat Games has just announced the highly anticipated “Lord of Nothing” DLC for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. This expansion marks the fifth installment out of a total of six planned expansions for the game.

Teaser Trailer Unveiled

To further ignite the excitement among fans, Owlcat Games has released a mesmerizing teaser trailer for the “Lord of Nothing” DLC. The trailer showcases the stunning graphics and immersive gameplay that players can expect from this upcoming expansion.

Release Date: November 21st

Mark your calendars because the release date for the “Lord of Nothing” DLC has been set for November 21st. Players can expect a thrilling and captivating gaming experience as they delve deeper into the Pathfinder universe.

Play on Multiple Platforms

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is not limited to a single platform. Whether you own a PS4, Xbox One, or Switch, you can enjoy this epic fantasy RPG and embark on a heroic journey to save the world from darkness.