A new update has been released for Path of Exile Update 2.41 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Path of Exile Update 2.41 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Improvements and Updates
- Added support for our upcoming March Events (including Ruthless with Gold and a lineup of Group SSF events). Check out our announcement post for more information on these events!
- Added 400 more foiled Unique Item options that the Voidborn Reliquary can yield.
- Updated Eater of Worlds’ Dash Slam visuals to more accurately reflect the damaging area. This is purely a visual change.
- The audio cue for losing Frenzy, Endurance or Power Charges no longer plays when you have Ralakesh’s Impatience equipped. This change does not apply to microtransaction alternate charge effects.
Website Changes
- The “My Private Leagues” page now displays the start and end times for each of your private leagues, and their remaining duration. Expired private leagues are now separated into their own section.
- Added the Voidborn Reliquary Key to the Fragments category of the Bulk Item Exchange section on the Trade website.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Forbidden Shako granting two supports which both grant secondary skills, such as Impending Doom and Predator, would only grant one of the skills to the player.
- Fixed a bug where any support effect with a secondary skill that’s triggered by the supported skill, such as Impending Doom or Shockwave, would not work if granted by The Hungry Loop.
- Fixed a bug where Support Gems granted by Forbidden Shako that have a secondary skill effect, such as Impending Doom’s Doom Blast, could be supported by another Support Gem granted by Forbidden Shako, such as Increased Area of Effect.
- Fixed a rare bug where the Ceremonial Voidstone could be dropped by The Maven for players that were not present for her death.
- Fixed a bug where Eldritch Implicit modifiers on The Eternal Struggle Unique were missing when dropped from the Voidborn Reliquary.
- Fixed a bug where Dominus was not saying any of his combat voice lines.
- Fixed a bug where lights in the Primeval Hideout would turn off after performing an in-area transition or leaving the hideout.
- Fixed a bug where the Silver Treasure Hunter Helmet would display the Bronze Treasure Hunter Effect when equipped on to the Scion.
- Fixed a rare bug where some players were unable to convert their Map Stash Tabs to the current Map Series due to hidden Maps with an invalid tier.
- Fixed a bug which prevented the Alpine Hideout from being fully cleared when discovered in the Summit Map.
Source:Path of Exile
