Path of Exile Update 2.26
Archnemesis Changes
- Increased the cooldown of the Ice Prison Archnemesis modifier from 5 seconds to 10 seconds, and the duration of the Ice Prison has been increased from 3 seconds to 5 seconds. This results in 50% prison uptime rather than 60%, and fewer overall prisons.
- Lowered the duration of the shocked ground on death from the Electrocuting
- Archnemesis modifier from 25 seconds to 10 seconds.
- Removed the damage from the Permafrost Archnemesis modifiers cold-damaging ground area. The area now only applies chill.
- Lowered the duration of the Incendiary Archnemesis modifiers fire-damaging ground area from 4 seconds to around 3 seconds.
- Disabled the on-death ground effects for the Incendiary Archnemesis modifier for Magic monsters.
- Disabled Volatiles from spawning on death when a Magic monster with the Toxic Archnemesis modifier is slain.
Lake of Kalandra Changes
- Gems are no longer a possible chest reward from Tier 3 and 4 generic encounters in the Lake of Kalandra and, for the most part, have been replaced by Currency chests.
- Reflection of the Dream now has 50% increased Monster density (previously 100%), and the Breach now opens and closes 30% slower. This is both for reasons related to performance and the difficulty level of the encounter.
- Added a warning message that will display in the Mirrored Tablet interface when performing an action that disconnects one or more tiles, preventing them from being accessed.
Other Changes
- Increased the chance for the Will of Chaos and Deadly End Ultimatum Aspects to drop from their respective bosses.
- Void Jaguar Influence monsters now have 50% of physical damage converted to cold damage (previously 75%), and now have a variable time before they can use their Leap Slam skill after spawning (previously a fixed time).
- Consuming Thrall Influence monsters now deal 30% less damage with their projectiles against enemies at close range (previously 15% less).
- Increased the following Skills target limit to 100: Ancestral Warchief, Bladestorm, Cleave, Contagion, Doryani’s Touch, Earthquake, Vaal Earthquake, Fire Burst, Flame Golem’s Flame Wave Skill, Ground Slam, Ice Nova, Shattering Steel, Shock Nova, Whirling Blades, Wild Strike’s Fire Area of Effect, and Vortex.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Metamorphs with the Magma Barrier modifier would always create Fire Volatiles and be surrounded by a Magma Barrier the moment they transformed.
- Fixed a bug where Operative’s Strongboxes were not being affected by increases to Quantity of Items contained in Strongboxes.
- Fixed a bug where the “A Trip Down Memory Lane” Challenge still required you to complete 6 Atlas Memories.
- Fixed a bug where the Pantheon of the Gods Challenge could not be completed across two separate characters.
- Fixed a visual bug where increased Quantity and Rarity of Items from allocated Atlas Passive Skills was not always displayed in the Map Overlay Mods.
- Fixed a bug where item labels could be offset incorrectly in the Lake of Kalandra.
- Fixed a bug where the highest modifier tier for local increased Attack Speed on Bows was displayed as tier 2.
- Fixed a bug where some explicit modifiers did not have a vendor sell price.
- Fixed two client crashes.
- Fixed an instance crash.
Source: Path of Exile
