Path of Exile 2: From Expansion to Standalone Game

In an unexpected turn of events, Path of Exile 2 has transformed from a mere expansion to a full-fledged standalone game. This revelation came during the recent ExileCon event, where the highly anticipated video game was unveiled to the public.

A Pleasant Surprise for Developers

During the event, Jonathan Rogers, co-founder of Grinding Gear Games and creative director of Path of Exile 2, shared that the game had exceeded their expectations in terms of scope and magnitude. What was originally meant to be an expansion has taken a new direction, resulting in a significantly different game from its predecessor.

Path of Exile 2 now boasts six new classes, 600 unique monsters, 100 challenging bosses, 240 exciting skills, and a host of new game mechanics, among other additions. As such, it is now considered a standalone game rather than a mere expansion.

Integration and Continuity

Despite the differentiation, Path of Exile 2 and its predecessor will not be isolated from each other. Rogers clarified that in-game microtransactions will be available in both games, with only a few exceptions due to compatibility issues.

Moreover, Grinding Gear Games intends to continue supporting the original Path of Exile even after the launch of its successor. The development team firmly believes that fans will continue to enjoy both games. While Path of Exile 2 still has a long way to go before release, a closed beta is scheduled to commence on June 7, 2024.