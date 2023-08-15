Panic will host Panic Games Showcase 2023 on August 29 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET, the publisher announced. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The 20-minute broadcast will unveil the future of the Panic games publishing roadmap, including new looks at Nour: Play With Your Food and despelote, a look at new unannounced titles, game development partnership announcements, and behind the scenes looks at the creation of those games. Some of the games featured in the presentation will also be featured at Gamescom 2023 and PAX West 2023. The showcase will not feature any Playdate news.

“A lot of people out there know us as makers of Mac software like Transmit and Nova,” said Panic co-founder Cabel Sasser in a press release. “And some people know us as the creators of the Playdate handheld video game system. And honestly, not very many people know us as the publisher of Firewatch and Untitled Goose Game. We thought it’d be fun to put on a little show and let the world know about the wonderful games we’ve been working on publishing, from amazing developers all around the world. Please tune in, as we’re pretty confident you’ll find a neat game or two that speaks to you.”

Stay tuned.