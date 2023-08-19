Publisher Kepler Interactive and developer Ironwood Studios have delayed Pacific Drive from its previously planned 2023 release window to early 2024. It will be available for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

“We’ve been hard at work bringing this idea to life for quite some time, and every day adds even more to a game we’re all proud of,” the developer said in a message. “In this final stretch however, it’s important to us that we stay true to ourselves, and not compromise on the team’s well being.”

Get the full message from Ironwood Studios on the delay below.