Pacific Drive Delayed to Early 2024
Publisher Kepler Interactive and developer Ironwood Studios have delayed Pacific Drive from its previously planned 2023 release window to early 2024. It will be available for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.
Get the full message from Ironwood Studios on the delay below.
As summer comes to a close, we’d like to share that Pacific Drive is moving its release to early 2024.
This decision gives us the room to make Pacific Drive the best it can be, while still prioritizing the health of our team.
As many know, we’ve been hard at work bringing this idea to life for quite some time, and every day adds even more to a game we’re all proud of. In this final stretch however, it’s important to us that we stay true to ourselves, and not compromise on the team’s well being.
As our community grows, the support and excitement everyone has shown has been incredible and we can’t wait for everyone to take their own set of wheels out into The Zone. Everyone here at Ironwood truly appreciates your patience and understanding.
We also have a surprise to share. Next week at the Future Games Show, we’ll be participating in the main showcase with a brand new trailer. We’re so excited for you all to see it!