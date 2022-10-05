Here at Top Buzz Trends brings the latest Game Updates and News for Gaming fans and Gaming Lovers. We get all the Patch Notes and details of Scheduled Maintenance of the Server for all our readers.

Overwatch 2 is almost here! There are a few things to know ahead of its official launch on October 4. We have a new SMS Protection requirement that’s important to understand in order to play, so please read thoroughly and take the steps listed to ready your account so you can jump in and play right away once the game is live!

Overwatch 2 is anticipated to be live worldwide

at approximately 12:00 p.m. PDT on October 4.

As a reminder, everyone who logs in during Season One will receive heroes Junker Queen and Sojourn automatically, whether they’re new players or returning. Players who own the original Overwatch will also receive Kiriko through their Founder’s Pack, which can be claimed by logging in at any point before the end of Season Two. If you currently have the “Founders” portrait in-game, you’ve already claimed your Founder’s Pack.

Overwatch Servers Will Go Down Temporarily Before Launch

It’s no small feat to launch a video game! To do so for Overwatch 2, we’ll be taking the current version of Overwatch down starting at approximately 9:00 a.m. PDT on October 3. This means October 2 is your last full day to play the original Overwatch! Thanks for playing, and for your support as we celebrate Overwatch entering a bright and exciting new era.

With that, you’re all set! We look forward to grouping up with you soon in Overwatch 2!

Source: Overwatch