A new update has been released for Overwatch 2 Update 3.43 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Overwatch 2 Update 3.43 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
COMPETITIVE PLAY
- The 2023 season of Competitive Capture the Flag begins on January 10 and can be found in the Competitive Play menu
- The Competitive Play loading screen has been updated
HERO UPDATES
TANK
JUNKER QUEEN
- Now heals for the remaining wound damage when an enemy dies with wounds on them
- Cooldown is now reduced by 2 seconds for each enemy it impacts
- Thrown impact damage reduced from 80 to 50
- Thrown direct impacts now add a 30 damage wound to the stuck target. Stacks with wounds caused by Quick Melee or returning Jagged Blade hits.
ZARYA
- Energy degeneration reduced from 2.2 to 2 per second
- Delay before energy degeneration begins after gaining energy increased from 1 to 2 seconds
SUPPORT
BRIGITTE
- Health increased from 250 to 300
MOIRA
- Dealing damage with Biotic Orb now restores a small amount of Biotic Energy
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a bug with Souvenirs being incorrectly placed on Ramattra
- Fixed an issue with Kiriko’s Ofuda displaying black textures during her Whirlwind emote
- Fixed an issue with Reaper’s animations when ending his ‘Take a knee’ emote
- Resolved an issue with placeable abilities (turrets, mines) floating after the destructible environment they were placed on was destroyed
- Fixed an issue that resulted in some users seeing a black screen as their Main Menu background
- Fixed a bug that caused “Group Up” to say “I’m on my way” in unintended circumstances.
- Fixed an issue on some consoles that resulted in blurry graphics
- Fixed an issue where some players were not able to invite across certain consoles
- Fixed some performance issues in the Hero Gallery on Console platforms
- Resolved an issue where Daily Challenges were not rolling over for some users
- Fixed an issue where the end-of-game ‘DRAW’ text would not appear for players if a colorblind setting was active
- Resolved an issue with ‘Invite to Custom Game’ not appearing as an option in the Social Menu
Watchpoint Gibraltar
- Fixed some areas that allowed players to escape the map boundaries
Shambali Monastery
- Fixed some areas where players could become stuck
- Fixed some areas where some abilities could be ‘eaten’ by the environment
- Fixed lighting and geometry in several areas across the map
Bastion
- Fixed an issue where Bastion’s sound effects could loop at the location of death
- Fixed an issue where Bastion’s whole screen would turn yellow when healed by a Brigitte Repair Pack
Kiriko
- Fixed a bug with Swift Step in Capture the Flag that would send the Flag to the destination instead of dropping it where the ability was activated
Mercy
- Fixed Mercy’s Guardian Angel sometimes allowing her to escape Ramattra’s Ravenous Vortex
Ramattra
- Fixed an issue with missing assets on Ramattra’s Hero Information page
- Fixed an issue with Ramattra’s Primary Fire effects not displaying the correct amount of projectiles for other players
- Ramattra should now play rumble effects on gamepads/controllers
- Ramattra can no longer have more than one barrier active at a time. Note: This could not happen in standard modes, only Custom Game or modes with low cooldowns
Tracer
- Fixed an issue where Pulse Bomb would not damage Tracer if it was ‘Stuck’ to an enemy
Source:Overwatch 2
