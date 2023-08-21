Overwatch 2 and the Future of the Game

Overwatch 2 recently faced criticism from fans and received a negative response on its Steam page after it was announced that there would be no plans for PVE content in the next few seasons. Aaron Keller, the game’s director, took to Twitter to address this backlash and provide some reassurance.

Aaron Keller’s Response

Keller acknowledged the disappointment and frustration felt by the community but emphasized that instead of dwelling on the past, the team would focus on moving forward and improving Overwatch 2. He promised more maps, heroes, game modes, missions, stories, events, cool cosmetics, and features to constantly enhance and evolve the game. This commitment to ongoing innovation is what will shape the future of Overwatch.

Aaron Keller on #Overwatch2 Steam Review Bomb “If we can’t turn back the clock, then what can we do? We can keep adding to and improving Overwatch 2. That is how we move forward. This means more maps, heroes, game modes, missions, stories, events, cool cosmetics, and features… pic.twitter.com/9zY8vqBN6l — Overwatch Cavalry (@OWCavalry) August 18, 2023

Player Feedback and the Game’s Current State

Despite the recent criticism, dedicated players have expressed that Overwatch 2 is currently in its best state. They feel that the development team is genuinely listening to their feedback and that the changes being implemented in each update reflect this collaboration.

Recent Season Launch and Exciting Updates

Overwatch 2 just had its most significant season launch with “Invasion,” introducing a wealth of new content and updates. To learn more about the future of Overwatch 2, you can read the developer’s blog post here.

