Outlast Trials Console Release Delayed to Early 2024

Red Barrels, the studio behind the popular Outlast franchise, has announced that The Outlast Trials will be released on consoles in early 2024. The specific date has not been revealed yet, but Red Barrels has confirmed that the game will be available on PS5 and PS4.

The studio is also working on implementing cross-play functionality between consoles and PC, although it cannot guarantee its availability at this time.

In a recent update, Red Barrels stated, “Our aim is to ensure that the unique social experience of The Outlast Trials can be shared across platforms, despite the technical complexity it requires. Our progress is promising, but we can’t provide a console release date or guarantee universal cross-play just yet.”

While it may seem like a wait, early 2024 is right around the corner. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Source: Red Barrels via MP1st