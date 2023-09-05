Optimizing Performance in Starfield: Troubleshooting FSR and Other Tips

Introduction

Bethesda’s latest release, Starfield, has garnered positive feedback from PC gamers. Despite this, a few players have encountered performance problems, specifically in relation to the FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology. In this article, we will delve into the topic, elaborate on the FSR technology, and offer useful solutions to optimize your gaming experience in Starfield.

The FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) in Starfield

The FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology is a revolutionary upscaling feature that was designed to enhance visual quality and improve performance in games such as Starfield. However, some players have reported experiencing a decrease in their FPS instead of the expected improvement.

It is essential to understand that this is not an “FSR bug,” as some might suggest. Instead, the reason behind this FPS drop is that Bethesda has implemented FSR differently than in other games, leading to confusion among players.

In Starfield, the FSR feature functions more like an anti-aliasing feature, which requires manual adjustment of the rendering resolution. If you enable the FSR without adjusting the rendering resolution, you may experience a decrease in FPS, which is counterproductive.

Therefore, to maximize the benefits of the FSR feature, users are advised to adjust the rendering resolution manually to match their system’s capabilities. This will ensure that the FSR feature performs optimally, leading to improved visual quality and better performance in games like Starfield.

Optimizing FSR in Starfield

If you are experiencing performance issues with your graphics card, there is a simple workaround that you can try. In order to overcome this issue, you can start by disabling the FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and setting your graphics settings to the “low preset.” By doing this, you will be able to reactivate the FSR, but this time it will genuinely improve your system’s performance.

In addition to this, you can adjust the rendering resolution to achieve a balance between graphics and performance with the FSR. 75% seems to be the optimal setting for this purpose. It is important to note that this trick works with both AMD and Nvidia graphics cards, making it a convenient solution for users of either hardware. With these simple steps, you can enjoy an optimized gaming experience without compromising on graphics or performance.

DLSS and XeSS: Alternatives to FSR

Bethesda, the popular game development studio, is reportedly working on a patch to introduce the familiar presets for FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) in their upcoming game, Starfield. This new feature will allow players to choose from a variety of presets to enhance their gaming experience. However, until the patch is released, players can follow the previously provided instructions to enhance their FPS using FSR.

It’s worth mentioning that FSR is a cutting-edge upscaling technology that works by using advanced algorithms to increase the resolution of a game without compromising on performance. FSR is similar to Nvidia’s DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) or Intel’s XeSS (Xe Super Sampling), which are also upscaling technologies. However, FSR is available on a wider range of hardware, making it more accessible to gamers.

Currently, DLSS is not available in Starfield, but there is a mod called “Starfield Upscaler” that provides a similar function. This mod can upscale the game’s graphics to a higher resolution, which improves the visual quality of the game. Overall, the addition of FSR presets and the availability of Starfield Upscaler is excellent news for gamers looking to enhance their gaming experience.

Additional Tips to Improve Performance in Starfield

If you are experiencing performance issues while playing Starfield, there are a few things you can do to optimize your gameplay. In addition to the FSR workaround, it is highly recommended that you update your graphics drivers to the latest versions offered by Nvidia and AMD. These companies have released new drivers specifically in response to Starfield’s release, which can help improve your performance.

Another thing you can do is adjust certain settings within the game. For example, settings such as shadows, volumetric lighting, and motion blur can all be set to lower levels without sacrificing too much in terms of visual quality. This can help to significantly improve your gameplay without too much of an impact on the graphics.

It is also important to note that Starfield has a dynamic resolution feature that automatically activates when you change graphics presets. While this can be convenient, it can also be inconvenient if you are trying to maintain a constant resolution. Therefore, it is recommended that you keep the resolution constant and adjust the quality settings to suit your preferences for the best possible gaming experience.

Note: Starfield will be officially released tomorrow on PC and Xbox Series.