Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2023: Updates on Major Games Coming in 2024

In a recent update, Geoff Keighley announced that Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2023 will primarily focus on delivering updates for major games set to hit the market in 2024.

What to Expect at Opening Night Live

During a pre-event chat with VGC, Keighley mentioned that viewers should anticipate updates on games that have already been announced, with confirmed release dates within the next 12 months. The main emphasis of the show will be on established games rather than new announcements.

Geoff Keighley’s Statements

According to Keighley, “This year’s show will feature exciting new content related to upcoming games that have already been announced, such as Alan Wake 2 and Black Myth Wukong. Rather than unveiling new projects, ONL aims to allow fans to enjoy updates on some of the most highly anticipated games coming out next year.”

Moreover, Keighley mentioned that the focus of this year’s edition is not just on new projects, but also on the logistical challenges of organizing a large-scale event in Cologne, Germany. He expressed gratitude for the partnership with Gamescom and Kolnemesse, which have been instrumental in making this show happen.

Furthermore, Keighley highlighted the significance of the show being directly connected to partners and the games they will be presenting at Gamescom. This synergy between the show floor and ONL creates unique opportunities and challenges for the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Excitement for Opening Night Live

Anticipation is high for the surprises that await viewers at this year’s Opening Night Live. As a reminder, this event marks the beginning of Gamescom, a prestigious annual gaming event held in Cologne, Germany. Last year’s show lasted over two hours and showcased more than 35 games for fans to enjoy.

Set a reminder for the date and time of Opening Night Live: 20:00 Italian time on August 22, 2023!