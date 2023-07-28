An open beta test for third-person extraction shooter HAWKED is scheduled to run from August 3 to 17 on PC via Steam and MGLauncher, according to publisher MY.GAMES. There are also plans for a console and PC cross-play beta, with more details to be announced at a later date.

The open beta marks the beginning of the HAWKED journey, which launches with Issue #0. As the game progresses, new Issues will be released to further develop the game’s narrative alongside large seasonal content updates. Players who participate in the open beta will receive the Renegade Pass #0 for free. Any exclusive cosmetics they unlock on this battle pass will be permanently available to them (regular game progression will be reset upon full game launch).

Here is an overview of the game:

HAWKED is an extraction-shooter where teams of three players compete to collect and extract Artifacts from a remote island called X-Isle. Renegades must fight monsters, other players, solve puzzles, and avoid traps to secure the Artifacts. The first team to successfully extract the Artifacts wins the session. In addition to the main objective, players can also extract smaller treasures and currency to improve their character. Customize Renegades HAWKED offers deep character customization. Players can visually customize their characters with a wide range of apparel pieces, hairstyles, and colors. They can also mix-and-match Artifacts, gear, and boosters to create their ultimate treasure hunter and tailor their gameplay to their preferred style. document.addEventListener(“DOMContentLoaded”, function(){var slider = tns({container: “#carousel_824941 .carousel__container”,items: 1,loop: false,lazyload: true,lazyloadSelector: “#carousel_824941 .carousel__item img”,navContainer: “.carousel-nav_824941”,controlsContainer: “.carousel-controls_824941”});var thumbnails = tns({container: “.carousel-nav_824941”,items: 5,lazyload: false,slideBy: 1,nav: true,controls: false,loop: false,navPosition: “bottom”});document.querySelector(“#carousel_824941 .carousel-controls__next”).onclick = function () {thumbnails.goTo(“next”);};document.querySelector(“#carousel_824941 .carousel-controls__prev”).onclick = function () {thumbnails.goTo(“prev”);};}) Gear Up Artifacts provide passive bonuses and can be equipped once found on the island. They offer abilities such as turning into a bush when crouching or having a sixth sense for nearby enemies. HAWKED currently features 21 types of Artifacts, and players can combine three at the same time. Gears, such as boomerangs, deployable covers, and scouting falcons, along with the Artifacts, offer a wide range of customization options and gameplay styles. Players can upgrade their Gears and Artifacts using currency gathered from selling and dismantling treasure in the game’s social space, the Riftwake. A Dynamic Island The island, X-Isle, is a treasure trove filled with loot that players must explore. However, the Disciples, a group of nefarious and scaly creatures, have also claimed the island. X-Isle is an enormous dynamic map, challenging players to compete on different parts of the island in each session. Treasures and Artifacts are hidden in boobytrapped temples and ruins. Players must solve puzzles to unlock important treasure troves and defeat bosses to secure their Artifacts. X-Isle will continuously evolve through updates, limited-time events, and seasonal launches.

Watch the open beta announce trailer: