Exciting News for Oceanhorn Fans

FDG Entertainment has announced that Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm will be releasing on August 2 for both PS5 and Xbox Series X. And the best part is, you can already watch the launch trailer.

Available on Switch and Apple Arcade

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm is already available for Nintendo Switch and Apple Arcade. With its captivating gameplay and stunning visuals, it has garnered a loyal fan base.