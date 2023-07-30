Nvidia Delays Release of Next-Gen Graphics Card, Scraps RTX 4090 Ti

Nvidia will take some time before releasing its next top-of-the-line graphics card. The well-known hardware leaker Kopite7kimi claims that Nvidia has decided to scrap their RTX 4090 Ti graphics card.

Concerns over RTX 4090 Ti

They expressed concern by saying, “I’m afraid there won’t be any more RTX 4090 Ti.” There will be some low-grade AD103 and AD106 chips in other versions of the RTX 4070 and 4060, as stated in the previous sentence.

Focus on Next Generation

It has been almost a year since the RTX 4090 was released, and it is still the most powerful graphics card available to consumer gamers. Nvidia decided to shelve the RTX 4090 Ti to focus more on the next generation of graphics cards because neither AMD nor Intel poses a significant threat to the ultra-high-end market.

Next Flagship GPU with 512-Bit Memory Interface

When we talk about the next generation, Kopite7kimi also claims that the company’s next flagship GPU, which will most likely be the RTX 5090, will have a memory interface that is 512 bits wide. In comparison, the RTX 4090 features a memory bus that is 384 bits wide.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Combined with multiple sources, I can confirm that the gaming flagship of Ada-next will have a 512-bit memory interface,” the person added.

Release Date Speculations

Regarding the potential release date of the next-generation 50 series cards, it is not anticipated that they will be available until 2025 at the earliest.