Singularity Expedition

Today, we continue that story as we begin community expedition ten: Singularity.

Explorers will begin their pilgrimage in a harmonic camp, nestled among the purple-hazed mountains of Ahei XV. Singularity is a narrative-heavy journey, and forms the second chapter of the story introduced in Interceptor.



We don’t want to spoil too much, but Travellers will be invited to unveil a little of the history and origin of the harmonic camps in a mystery that touches upon artificial intelligence, the will to exist, and the very nature of what it means to be alive.

Nada and Polo will be there to support and assist Travellers with the assembly of a robotic Construct, and with a communal goal that may shape the future of the universe…



Singularity’s mysteries extend into several layers, and players who are especially interested in the narrative can delve below the surface to uncover further clues to what is on the horizon for No Man’s Sky. We can’t wait for everyone to dive in and get started!



After completing Singularity, or when the expedition concludes, you will have the option to convert your progress to a Normal Mode save.

The exclusive rewards detailed below are registered at the Space Anomaly’s Quicksilver Synthesis Companion, and any earnt rewards may be redeemed across all save games.

The Singularity expedition begins today, and will run for approximately five weeks.

Singularity Expedition Rewards

Construct Customisation Set

Adopt the appearance of a mechanical automaton with this full body customisation set, based on the parts you will collect and assemble over the course of the Singularity expedition. We are very excited to see how players use this, our first new full customisation set for several years!



A choice in the Singularity narrative will complete the automaton suit with the Atlantid or Crimson head.





Atlas, Atlantid, and Construct Posters

Decorate bases with these souvenirs of your Singularity journey – depicting the Atlas, the ethereal substance within corrupted Sentinels, and a possible schematic for a mysterious Construct.

Discordant Jetpack Trail

This jetpack exhaust is augmented with an atlantideum filter. When activated, its discordant effect is spilled across the landscape, a trail of dissonant reverberations that echo on a strange and unknowable frequency…

Crimson Freighter Trail

A cosmetic enhancement to your freighter’s main drive, this harmonic generation device converts the output of the freighter engines to Atlas frequencies, radiating a painfully crimson trail.

Living Fragment Base Decorations

This is a detailed replica of the Living Fragments that litter discordant worlds, the prismatic grains that thrust from the earth in a struggle for freedom from their geological prison. It is buildable both with a drone and without, and in several shape variants.

Wayfarer’s Helm

Despite its aerodynamic appearance and advanced solar design, reliance on helmet-exclusive propulsion is not advised. For maximum safety, ensure all body parts are propelled equally.





Community Research

The Quicksilver Synthesis Companion has concluded their Geometric Cape schematic, which is now available for synthesis at their kiosk aboard the Space Anomaly. They thank Travellers for all the contributions towards their research, generated by the completion of Nexus missions.

A vintage garment woven from a star silk blend, bearing a classic geometric design.

The companion is taking a short rest from blueprint research, to contemplate their next project while Travellers focus on the Singularity expedition.

Community Spotlight

Absolutely gorgeous art by Kristopher Faeley – we are in love!

We are so impressed by these Lego creations from u/hysterical_cub – what a great collection.

u/PraetorianCZE created this very cool 3D printed knowledge stone.

@peaceful gek drew this wonderful blueprint for their Interceptor ship.

Finally, some recent screenshots we have loved, from @westlyn, @kerria, @bk201 and @stef90.

Development Update

Today, we are releasing update 4.30, which includes the Singularity expedition, as well as a number of stability and gameplay fixes.

We look forward to seeing everyone exploring Singularity’s challenges and narrative – and we have many more surprises in store for this year!

Our journey continues.

Sean

4.30 Patch Notes

Expedition 10, SINGULARITY, will begin shortly, and will run for approximately five weeks. The expedition sees players work alone and as a community to solve the mystery of the damaged Autophage heads found abandoned at harmonic camps. Rewards for uncovering the mystery and assembling your very own mechanical Construct include a set of unique posters; new jetpack and freighter engine trail customisations; buildable Atlantideum crystals for your base; an exclusive new helmet customisation; and an entire Construct visual customisation set. A layer of more hidden clues exists for players who are willing to hunt them out…



PC VR players can now use the virtual keyboard to name discoveries (and other nameable items). Fixed an issue that caused the third-person camera pitch to be reset after using the Analysis Visor – pitch will now remain consistent as players switch between modes. Players who enable auto-follow for the third person camera will now benefit from this setting in the Space Anomaly and aboard Space Stations, as well as on planets. The starship’s autopilot will now prevent players from crashing into various space points of interest while engaged on the starship communicator. Fixed an issue that prevented some flash-to-white screen fades from respecting the setting that disabled them.



Upgrades to the Neutron Cannon have received an increase in their damage bonus, and a large increase to their charging time reduction. Fixed an issue that could allow corrupted Sentinel drones to chain heal each other in a circle. Corrupted Sentinel drones now have a cooldown on healing that is triggered if they are damaged mid-heal.



Fixed a crash on PC related to memory trampling. Fixed a number of memory-related crashes on Xbox platforms. Introduced a significant load-time optimisation for PlayStation platforms. Fixed an issue that could cause players to appear in the wrong system after leaving a multiplayer session and then immediately rejoining it.



Fixed a rare issue that could cause missions that send players to visit an NPC specialist in their base to choose the wrong base. Fixed a rare issue that could prevent the completion of puzzles within harmonic camps if another player in their session had completed them first. Fixed an issue that caused one of the glyphs in the harmonic camp puzzles to always be 9. Fixed a number of issues that could cause the Target Sweep to claim there was no mission target, or that the target was too distant, when this was not the cause. Fixed an issue that caused the planetary section of the lightweight Creative Mode tutorial to be skipped.



Fixed an issue that prevented dissonant worlds from being correctly labelled when using the starship scanner on more relaxed difficulty settings. Fixed an issue that could cause the wrong technology name and/or icon to be used in tip text after changing ship. Sentinel Interceptors now require Crystalised Hearts rather than Quad Servos to repair their hyperdrive. A large number of improvements have been made to the clarity of tips and icons for the automatically generated technology pinning guidance. If a mission is currently requesting the installation of a piece of technology, that item will now appear as the first item in the list of available techs. Fixed an issue that could make it difficult to interact with the terminal for Nada’s simulation aboard the Space Anomaly. Fixed a controls issue that could cause the starship to land when scrolling through the quick menu.



Fixed a number of graphical issues with shadows in the starship cockpit on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Fixed an issue that caused a number of particle effects to be missing on PC. Fixed an issue that could prevent screenspace reflections and other similar effects from rendering correctly. Fixed a number of graphical issues with capes when using FSR2. Fixed an issue that prevented the player’s head from casting a shadow in VR when full body was enabled. Fixed a minor graphical issue that could cause laser impact effects to be the wrong colour. Fixed an issue that could cause a red effect to appear in one eye only during the boot screen when using PSVR on PlayStation 4.



Introduced a number of improvements to quick menu usage in VR, making it easier & more precise to use. Fixed a VR issue that could cause players to be treating as pointing at the quick menu, when in reality their hand was in front of the menu. Fixed an issue that stopped players from moving in VR if they pointed at their wrist with the point to move setting enabled. Fixed an issue that could cause the “Out of Bounds” VR message to remain on-screen if players reset their view while the main menu was open.



Fixed an inconsistency in the use of upper/lower case in the friend request popup.

Fixed an issue that caused the weapon charge/ammo percentage in the HUD to drop the % symbol.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause some customisation options to be unavailable in the Appearance Modifier UI.

Fixed a number of issues that could cause items within the crafting tree to be highlighted when they were not available for crafting.

Fixed an issue that caused the incorrect “Back” prompt to be used for the base building parts menu.

Fixed an issue that could cause incorrect tooltips to be displayed when using the Terrain Manipulator’s “Create” mode.

The clarity of expedition milestone objectives displayed in their popup has been improved.

Fixed an issue that caused the guidance for Quad Servos to be displayed when requesting guidance on locating Crystalised Hearts.

Fixed an issue that caused some starship communicator messages to linger incorrectly after a save/load.

Fixed an issue that caused the tip related to derelict freighter emergency signal scanners to become stuck on screen if the player deleted the signal scanner.

Source:No Man’s Sky