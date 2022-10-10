Here at Top Buzz Trends brings the latest Game Updates and News for Gaming fans and Gaming Lovers. We get all the Patch Notes and details of Scheduled Maintenance of the Server for all our readers.
A new update has been released for No Man’s Sky Update 4.03. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. No Man’s Sky Update 4.03 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue that prevented the “Change Craft Amount” option from working when crafting products.
- Fixed a number of issues affecting base power when enabling or disabling the Auto-Power difficulty setting.
- Fixed an issue that prevented ship and Multi-Tool trade-in prices from being calculated correctly.
- Fixed an icon inconsistency in the Journey Records page.
- Fixed an issue that caused audio corruption when upgrading inventory slots.
- Fixed a number of issues related to selecting the next inventory slot to be upgraded.
- Fixed a UI issue that could make it difficult to expand inventories up to their intended maximum dimensions (of 60 for technology and 120 for items).
- Fixed an issue that caused some doorways in freighter bases to become blocked.
- Fixed an issue that made it difficult for the living ship to land on planets.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when pinning a completed journey milestone.
- Fixed a crash related to upgrading Multi-Tool inventories.
- Fixed a crash related to rendering.
- Fixd a number of memory-related crashes.
Source: No Man’s Sky