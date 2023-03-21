Google Chrome extensions increase the browser’s functionality by introducing tinier capabilities and features that reduce effort or provide additional information. However, several of these extensions, mostly ad blockers, might disrupt websites or lead to undesirable behavior. To continue browsing without being hampered by extensions, start an incognito tab. Yet, we saw Google working on a toggle switch earlier this year that would disable all extensions without switching to a private browsing mode. All users of Chrome Canary can now choose this option.

To continue browsing, open an incognito tab instead of manually deactivating each problematic extension. Nevertheless, Chrome researcher Leopeva64 just discovered through Twitter that in Chrome Canary 113 for desktops, Google has provided a one-click toggle to disable all extensions. On March 18, a Chromium Gerrit commit was made. Users of Chrome Canary will now see a tiny toggle on the Extensions menu.

That website’s active extensions are disabled when the toggle is turned off. You must manually refresh the page to load the site in its current implementation. Leopeva64 points out that activating this switch would urge you to reload the website in a future version of Chrome.

And because of Leopeva64, we noticed early indications of this useful tiny feature in development in January. It is currently included in Chrome Canary. It is simple to troubleshoot website issues with this one-click solution. Even if you disable aggressive Chrome extensions like tracker blocks more frequently than you use them, we still advise deleting them.

We shouldn’t have to wait too long for Chrome for the desktop to reach a stable build. Chrome 111, released on March 1 and with many exciting features, is available now.