Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Achieves Record-Breaking Sales

In a recent announcement, Nintendo revealed that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has sold a remarkable 18.51 million copies as of June 30, 2023. This signals tremendous success for the company in the gaming market.

Unveiling the Achievement

Nintendo shared this impressive sales milestone during a conference on financial results for the first quarter of the financial year. The conference focused on the months of April, May, and June of the current year, showcasing the outstanding performance of Tears of the Kingdom.

Game’s Share of First Party Sales

During the conference, Nintendo disclosed that Tears of the Kingdom accounted for approximately half of the company’s first-party game sales in the specified period. Moreover, the majority of consumers who purchased this latest installment of The Legend of Zelda franchise had previously played Breath of the Wild.

Expanding Consumer Base

Interestingly, there has been a notable increase in the number of purchases made by consumers who have not played the first game in the series. In comparison to the previous chapter, Breath of the Wild, which sold approximately 30.65 million copies since its release in 2017, Tears of the Kingdom has already sold half of that figure in less than two months. If this sales trend continues, it is highly likely that the new game will surpass its predecessor.

Impressive Rankings

Tears of the Kingdom’s success is further highlighted by its position as the second biggest launch in Nintendo’s history, trailing only behind Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which reached 20.61 million copies sold in just six weeks. Additionally, Tears of the Kingdom has secured its place as the ninth best-selling game for the Nintendo Switch.

