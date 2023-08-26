The Nintendo Switch: soon the age of reason

Released in March 2017, the Nintendo Switch is approaching its seventh anniversary. It has been a successful seven years, making it one of the highest-selling consoles in history. After the failure of the WiiU, Nintendo made a remarkable comeback with unprecedented results and successes. With over 129 million consoles sold, games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have also achieved significant sales. The latest hit, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, sold 18.5 million copies in just one and a half months.

Despite a slight decline in sales, the Nintendo Switch still performs well and has shown exceptional longevity. However, there will come a time when a new direction is necessary. It poses a challenge for the company since the hybrid format of the Switch resonates with many players. Nintendo is the only one who truly knows whether they should iterate from the Switch or embark on an entirely new idea. Nevertheless, persistent rumors suggest that the former option has been chosen.

This alleged insider thinks he knows the name and logo of the console, but something is wrong

Recent rumors indicate a potential acceleration in developments behind the scenes. Jonathan Bark, on X (Twitter), shared what he claims to be the logo of the upcoming console. According to him, the console may be named or codenamed FOCUS, although this does not provide much insight into the concept of the machine.

Here is the logo for Nintendo FOCUS. I will share more information and videos in the coming days. Unless Nintendo comes for my ass. #Nintendo #Switch #kid pic.twitter.com/Ts8lYfK1lJ — Jonathan Bark (@jj201501) August 21, 2023

Jonathan Bark also mentioned that he would provide more information later, which he did. He suggests that the Nintendo Focus may be accompanied by a new game, F-Zero, Arms 2, and a cooperative 3D platformer.

However, it is essential to approach this information with caution. The alleged console logo appears to be a modified version of the AMD logo, and the image itself seems edited due to lighting and perspective. It is also unlikely that Nintendo would rely on F-Zero and Arms to drive the console’s success. F-Zero has been dormant for nearly 20 years, and Arms did not establish itself as a popular franchise. As a result, the credibility of this insider is questionable. This article serves as an archive to revisit if Nintendo makes an official announcement.