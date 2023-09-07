Article
Nintendo Switch Online Adds Four Classic Games
Link to Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pDB_vr0KJs
Newly Added Games
Nintendo points out that the following four classics are available for Nintendo Switch Online from today:
Kirby’s Star Stacker (SuperNintendo)
Joy Mech Combat (NES)
Downtown Nekketsu March Super awesome field day! (NES)
Quest for Camelot (game boy)
Nintendo Switch Online Launch
Nintendo Switch Online launched on September 18, 2018.
No Result
View All Result
Top Buzz Trends is not endorsed, moderated, owned by, or affiliated with TopBuzz or any of its partners in any capacity. Top Buzz Trends is an independent news website for Entertainment, Movies, TV Shows, Netflix, Games, and Gadgets, Software, Computers, Smartphones, and more. All promotional material including but not limited to trailers, images, and videos, are all copyrighted to their respective owners. TopBuzz is a registered trademark of ByteDance Ltd.
© 2022 Top Buzz Trends - All Rights Reserved.
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy
.