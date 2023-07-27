Nintendo Switch Online adds two classic Zelda games

Nintendo has announced that two Zelda classics are now available on Nintendo Switch Online. Players can now enjoy The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages, accompanied by a trailer showcasing the games.

Originally released on October 5, 2001, for the Game Boy Color in PAL regions, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages have now made their way to the Nintendo Switch Online library.