Exciting News for Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers

Nintendo has just announced another classic addition to the Nintendo Switch Online library. Starting from September 29, gamers will have the opportunity to play Kirby and the Amazing Mirror on their Nintendo Switch consoles. This news has brought immense joy to the gaming community.

About Kirby and the Amazing Mirror

In the PAL realms, Kirby and the Amazing Mirror was originally released on July 2, 2004, for the Game Boy Advance (GBA). It is an action-packed platformer game that follows the adventures of Kirby in a magical mirror world. Players can explore various levels, defeat enemies, and solve puzzles to progress through the game.